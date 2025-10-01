Dear friends!

Today we have released another update that includes the following fixes:



1. Fixed critical bugs regarding journal



2. Replaced 5 musical tracks with new (fixed) ones;



3. Buzzing sound in the left ear after the APC has been fixed;



4. The APC doesn't go far in the abandoned city;



5. Changed controls regarding hits, cutting wire etc to [Space] (to prevent shift keys from sticking in windows);



6. The chest in the barn at the farm - fixed;



7. Critical bug after the tunnels regarding machine gunner - fixed;



8. Trees on the hills had been adjusted;



9. Additional assets in the tunnels been added;