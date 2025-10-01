Dear friends!
Today we have released another update that includes the following fixes:
1. Fixed critical bugs regarding journal
2. Replaced 5 musical tracks with new (fixed) ones;
3. Buzzing sound in the left ear after the APC has been fixed;
4. The APC doesn't go far in the abandoned city;
5. Changed controls regarding hits, cutting wire etc to [Space] (to prevent shift keys from sticking in windows);
6. The chest in the barn at the farm - fixed;
7. Critical bug after the tunnels regarding machine gunner - fixed;
8. Trees on the hills had been adjusted;
9. Additional assets in the tunnels been added;
Version 1.2.1 from October 1, 2025
