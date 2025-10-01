 Skip to content
1 October 2025 Build 20203830
Update notes via Steam Community
Dear friends!
Today we have released another update that includes the following fixes:

1. Fixed critical bugs regarding journal

2. Replaced 5 musical tracks with new (fixed) ones;

3. Buzzing sound in the left ear after the APC has been fixed;

4. The APC doesn't go far in the abandoned city;

5. Changed controls regarding hits, cutting wire etc to [Space] (to prevent shift keys from sticking in windows);

6. The chest in the barn at the farm - fixed;

7. Critical bug after the tunnels regarding machine gunner - fixed;

8. Trees on the hills had been adjusted;

9. Additional assets in the tunnels been added;

