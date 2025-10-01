 Skip to content
1 October 2025 Build 20203804 Edited 1 October 2025 – 16:33:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello again, curious minds!
Thank you so much for your incredibly quick feedback!

Thanks to all of you who reported issues, I've been able to roll out another update in just one day! Your help means the world to me.

Here's what I've fine-tuned for you:

Update Details:

  • Polished Japanese localization

  • Polished Simplified Chinese localization

  • Polished Traditional Chinese localization

  • Fixed the issue where Korean text would occasionally appear in the Simplified Chinese version

  • Improved visual effects during screen transitions to make them easier on the eyes

These updates should make your time in the laboratory much more comfortable, no matter which language you're exploring in. Keep sharing your thoughts—I'm always listening!

Happy researching~!

