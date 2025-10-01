Hello again, curious minds!

Thank you so much for your incredibly quick feedback!



Thanks to all of you who reported issues, I've been able to roll out another update in just one day! Your help means the world to me.



Here's what I've fine-tuned for you:



Update Details:

Polished Japanese localization

Polished Simplified Chinese localization

Polished Traditional Chinese localization

Fixed the issue where Korean text would occasionally appear in the Simplified Chinese version

Improved visual effects during screen transitions to make them easier on the eyes

These updates should make your time in the laboratory much more comfortable, no matter which language you're exploring in. Keep sharing your thoughts—I'm always listening!

Happy researching~!