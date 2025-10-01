Hello again, curious minds!
Thank you so much for your incredibly quick feedback!
Thanks to all of you who reported issues, I've been able to roll out another update in just one day! Your help means the world to me.
Here's what I've fine-tuned for you:
Update Details:
Polished Japanese localization
Polished Simplified Chinese localization
Polished Traditional Chinese localization
Fixed the issue where Korean text would occasionally appear in the Simplified Chinese version
Improved visual effects during screen transitions to make them easier on the eyes
These updates should make your time in the laboratory much more comfortable, no matter which language you're exploring in. Keep sharing your thoughts—I'm always listening!
Happy researching~!
Changed files in this update