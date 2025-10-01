Hey everyone 👋

The next playtest update is ready and it brings auto-crafting *yeey*

The update has brought about some changes under the hood, which hopefully won't cause any problems. If they do, please let us know!



Thank you so much as always for testing and reporting — keep up the good work! We look forward to hearing your feedback and ideas. =)





➕Added: AUTO-CRAFTING *yey*

➕Added: Re-Growing resources (petal hide bush for example)



⭐Improved: Seeds should now no longer be auto-planted inside the library

⭐Improved: Sprint speed slightly increased



🔧Fixed: Patrons that want to return books are now spawned properly (and not over and over again)

🔧Fixed: Fixed a bug with disappearing walls and other elements

🔧Fixed: Another fix for Sarahs Quest "Smithing book for Library" when crafting shelves before crafting the book

🔧Fixed: Trudi now behaves correctly after the first dialogue. She leaves the scene and while in the tutorial you cannot talk to her.

🔧Fixed: A bug that would set wrong day-counter after sleeping

🔧Fixed: A bug that would cause patrons to re-spawn continuously after a few days. Also re-spawned patrons would have different book preferences.

🔧Fixed: Shift-Clicks (to split item stacks) on stacks that only contain 1 item are now blocked and don't show up anymore.