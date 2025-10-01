The map now handles progressive discovery!
⚠️ Important - If you already have launched the game before and you want to enable the map progressive discovery feature: you will have to reset your progress entirely (starting back to the beginning) → "Forget everything" option in the main menu of the game.
❓Otherwise - The map will be shown fully discovered, as it was before.
We recommend that you reset your data to fully enjoy the new map feature, as it plays a huge role in Atlas Hands' exploration experience!
✅ If you launch the game for the first time, you don't have to worry: the map progressive discovery feature will be there.
More things have changed...
The rooms need to be physically explored for them to be displayed in the map (after you got the MindGun)
Added text to the panels to indicate location or direction
The map is now clearer
The thing "; ;" now let more room for player's reaction
Fixed issues where some sentinels get stuck on top of platforms
Improved player's movement: when you grab or recharge the MindGun, you move more freely
Improved some sound effects
Added missing MindGun animations
Added vibration for gamepad
Added important musical elements to specific areas
Stay tuned for more upcoming releases and patchs.
Arkitek,
Kernel Red Games
Changed files in this update