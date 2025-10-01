 Skip to content
1 October 2025 Build 20203720
Update notes via Steam Community

The map now handles progressive discovery!

⚠️ Important - If you already have launched the game before and you want to enable the map progressive discovery feature: you will have to reset your progress entirely (starting back to the beginning) → "Forget everything" option in the main menu of the game.

❓Otherwise - The map will be shown fully discovered, as it was before.

We recommend that you reset your data to fully enjoy the new map feature, as it plays a huge role in Atlas Hands' exploration experience!

If you launch the game for the first time, you don't have to worry: the map progressive discovery feature will be there.

More things have changed...

  • The rooms need to be physically explored for them to be displayed in the map (after you got the MindGun)

  • Added text to the panels to indicate location or direction

  • The map is now clearer

  • The thing "; ;" now let more room for player's reaction

  • Fixed issues where some sentinels get stuck on top of platforms

  • Improved player's movement: when you grab or recharge the MindGun, you move more freely

  • Improved some sound effects

  • Added missing MindGun animations

  • Added vibration for gamepad

  • Added important musical elements to specific areas

Stay tuned for more upcoming releases and patchs.

Arkitek,

Kernel Red Games

Changed files in this update

