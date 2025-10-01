The map now handles progressive discovery!

⚠️ Important - If you already have launched the game before and you want to enable the map progressive discovery feature : you will have to reset your progress entirely (starting back to the beginning) → "Forget everything" option in the main menu of the game.

❓Otherwise - The map will be shown fully discovered, as it was before.

We recommend that you reset your data to fully enjoy the new map feature, as it plays a huge role in Atlas Hands' exploration experience!

✅ If you launch the game for the first time, you don't have to worry: the map progressive discovery feature will be there.

More things have changed...

The rooms need to be physically explored for them to be displayed in the map (after you got the MindGun)

Added text to the panels to indicate location or direction

The map is now clearer

The thing "; ;" now let more room for player's reaction

Fixed issues where some sentinels get stuck on top of platforms

Improved player's movement: when you grab or recharge the MindGun, you move more freely

Improved some sound effects

Added missing MindGun animations

Added vibration for gamepad

Added important musical elements to specific areas

Stay tuned for more upcoming releases and patchs.

Arkitek,

Kernel Red Games