1 October 2025 Build 20203516 Edited 1 October 2025 – 09:26:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
I just released a small patch to address few issues I was reported by my lovely child Leevi. He played the game through this morning and noticed that the final dialogue in the game gets the game stuck.

Also, he mentioned that the Badcat Seeker ability damage is "maybe a little too much" - So I decided to lower it a little.

Thanks for the report Leevi! <3

If you encounter any bugs, please let me know! I'll try to address them as soon as possible.

Happy adventuring everyone!

