1 October 2025 Build 20203422 Edited 1 October 2025 – 10:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
And things!

Man I got on one tonight... Wasn't planning on having this done for another couple days at least. But hey, sometimes the planets align. Anyway, Redwoods is now out and about! Give it a whirl, and please! Let me know what you think in Discord: https://discord.gg/sDNJdpX5XU

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3461571
