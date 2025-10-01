Blade & Soul Heroes will undergo an unscheduled maintenance to fix some bugs from the Scorching Sands Update.

When

4:00 AM PDT. In your time zone, maintenance time can be seen here:

https://everytimezone.com/s/e63bd806

Estimated Downtime

Approximately 1 hour and 30 minutes

Notes

Mind Training Known Issue to be fixed. A compensation plan will be announced during maintenance.

Fixed Daily Challenge issue where entries were not counting correctly.

Fixed Guild Raid issue where players couldn't enter after maintenance.

Mushin's Chronicle has been removed and will return in a future update.

Solo Named Mission Time Change. Normal Mode: Junghwa / Hwali Hwali 90 sec increased to 3 min 30 sec. Hard Mode: Junghwa / Hwali Hwali 75 sec increased to 3 min. Challenge Mode: Junghwa / Hwali Hwali 60 sec increased to 2 min 30 sec.



Steam & Purple Fixes

Fixed an issue in Miho's Growth Challenge Event where the menu disappeared after all quests were cleared but rewards had not yet been claimed.

Fixed a decimal display issue for shop items when the game was set to Spanish.

Increased Intro Video quality to 720p during CDN download.

Fixed an issue where equipment could not be equipped directly from the inventory.

Upscaling Option Change. Graphics Quality Best = Upscaler Off Graphics Quality High = Upscaler Off Graphics Quality Medium = Upscaler On (Best) Graphics Quality Low = Upscaler On (High)



Mobile Update

Please note that we are currently waiting for build approval on the respective app stores. Mobile will be updated as soon as the builds are approved.

Thank you for your continued support. See you all after maintenance!

- The Blade & Soul Heroes Team