Greetings, dear players! Another month has passed, and it’s time for another major update. Game development is progressing incredibly fast, and it’s hard for me to compare it to any other game!

This update brings features to the game that you have been asking for a long time, including saving, improved economy, and parliamentary functionality! Let’s take a closer look at everything:

Saving

Finally, the game has saving, and with a rather nice interface! Note that saves will not be supported when moving to newer versions, but fortunately, you can now download older versions of the game from the Steam beta section!

Parliament

From the very beginning of the game, even in the demo version, the game had a parliament. At first, it did nothing and wasn’t even elected. Later, elections were added, and now an entire mechanic has been implemented!

You can open it by pressing "W" or the political will button. Meanwhile, the decisions menu has been moved to "E" or the stability icon.

In this menu, you can pass or even cancel laws. First, click on the law you wish to pass from the list at the bottom; it will then appear at the top of the menu for voting. Using buttons, you can gain support or opposition from different parties, but note that with high probability, a party may be offended by lobbying another, so plan carefully. With each lobbying attempt, trust will decrease, which may cause even supporters to vote against the law. Fortunately, you can always increase trust using political will in the decisions menu.

Laws you can pass affect mobilization resources, the economy, population growth, and the ability to develop nuclear weapons.

Economy

The game already contained a HUGE number of variables affecting income and expenses. Now there are even more.

The HDI (Human Development Index) has been added, influencing GDP, revenues, construction speed, and other metrics. It increases with high stability and good infrastructure, but decreases with low stability and high corruption.

Budget: first, I sorted out all the “multipliers.” Previously, units, thousands, and millions of dollars were mixed up in various places. Now everything is clear in the code.

The budget is displayed in millions per day. Now it cannot be adjusted arbitrarily—you will need to spend political will. However, you can also see what it provides!

Additionally, construction has been reworked. Its duration is still influenced by the budget, which can accelerate it, but now GDP per capita also affects it.

In other words, the higher the GDP, the more money you need to spend to build at the same speed. Other factors, like HDI, also affect it, as mentioned earlier.

Moreover, now you will also need to spend money even for planning construction! The required amount depends on GDP, as richer countries make everything more expensive.

How to earn with all these complexities? Primarily through building offices. But note, the more offices you have, the less income each one generates...

For example, if 1 office brings 100 million, 100 offices will bring only 600M.

Other buildings also generate income, but some consume money, so be careful.

Finally, GDP per capita was previously almost impossible to change since it heavily depended on the average salary removed from the game. Now it has been fully removed, and GDP is calculated based on the price of all country buildings.

Many smaller changes have also been made, such as adding a brigade control scale and country’s line of sight. In other words, you can no longer see enemy units far from your borders!

Below you can see the full changelog:

Added game saving and loading

Added parliament mechanics

New countries added to the game in the main menu

Added brigade strength scale

Now the player can only see enemy brigades near their country borders.

Completely reworked economy, including calculations for all existing variables such as stability, income, expenses, GDP per capita, etc.

Reworked budget menu

Now the budget must be approved using political will

Added Human Development Index

Construction planning now costs money

Most variables are linked to GDP per capita, from administrative expenses to construction cost

Rebalanced and significantly increased regional prices

Rebalanced military creation for AI-controlled countries

Improved mod localization support

Added decisions to increase parliamentary trust

Construction hints now show estimated duration and planning costs

UI improvements, including better background textures

Improvement of the legendary (and objectively worst) exit confirmation menu

Fixed “stuck” resizing of most hints

Various bug fixes

Optimization of record number of country variables (won’t significantly affect final speed but necessary for future game development; a lot of time was spent on this)

Other minor changes