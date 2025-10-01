 Skip to content
1 October 2025 Build 20203249 Edited 1 October 2025 – 16:33:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

IMPROVEMENTS

- politicians can now leave/die during elections

- abstain counts as not participating in most of cases

- display councilor candidates on local elections

FIXES

- mods from the steam workshop work now on MacOS as well

- a potential crash

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1407182
macOS Depot 1407183
Linux Depot 1407184
