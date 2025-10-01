IMPROVEMENTS
- politicians can now leave/die during elections
- abstain counts as not participating in most of cases
- display councilor candidates on local elections
FIXES
- mods from the steam workshop work now on MacOS as well
- a potential crash
Changed files in this update