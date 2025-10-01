 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Counter-Strike 2 Hollow Knight: Silksong Destiny 2 Megabonk Deadlock DOOM Eternal
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
1 October 2025 Build 20203189 Edited 1 October 2025 – 10:09:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

A small update to version 2.0

  • Camera fix

  • Additional dialogue

  • Minor changes to some levels

  • Minor bug fixes

If you find any bugs or errors, please write to us on Discord.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3998911
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link