Hey Cozy Caravaners!

The spookiest season is drawing near, and we've got some absolutely batty new content to get you in the Halloween spirit! 🎃✨

🧙‍♀️ Mystical Clothing Pack

Get ready to brew up some serious style with our Witchy Dress, Witchy Hat, and some cute Lil' Horns! For when you want to look like you've been stirring cauldrons of pure fabulousness. 💅

🧙‍♂️ Sorcery Clothing Pack

Or maybe wizardry is more your style, with our Wizards Robes, Neck Bolt, Wizards Hats, and Lil' Horns! Because every great wizard knows that looking the part is half the magic. 🪄

Looking to sweeten the deal at your markets? Purchase either clothing pack to unlock the Trick or Treat Candy recipe!

🚐 Trick or Treat Caravan Pack

Transform your caravan into a mobile haunted house with these spooky new decoration sets and colours!

Important note: All Caravan and Clothing packs are only available to claim from October 1st to November 7th each year - so don't miss out!

🦇 Bats!

After hanging out on the request list for ages, bats have finally arrived! Take your pick from Vampire, Honduran, Tent-Making, Leaf Nosed, Pumpkin, White, or Lavender bats.

Changes and Fixes

Fixed a bug which caused some activities to not give rewards.

Updated the recipe book to more clearly indicate which recipes are craftable with your current inventory.

You can now forfeit to end a game of Roll and Run.

Increase the number of save backups stored in the SaveData folder.

⚠️ Save File Notice

We've had some reports from users experiencing issues with their save files after the big 0.5.0 update. If you're affected, please check out our pinned post on the Steam forums or reach out to us directly on Discord.

We've added some more logging to try and find the causes of these issues, so there will now be a popup message if any save-related errors occur. Again, if you have this, please let us know and share your save and log files with us. We really appreciate your help!

As always, we're super appreciative for all your support and feedback! Join our Discord community to share your Halloween looks, chat with us and other players, and let us know what you think of the update!

Happy haunting! 🎃✨