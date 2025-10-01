add disable play the piano note and shorter dashed line
Update notes via Steam Community
An update has been made, and now you can disable play the piano note. Simply hold down the Ctrl key and click the sound effect (speaker) button in the settings to toggle this setting. Additionally, the markers without connecting lines have been changed to shorter dashed lines.
