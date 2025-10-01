 Skip to content
Major 1 October 2025 Build 20202859 Edited 1 October 2025 – 12:13:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey folks,

I'm happy to announce that the new Autumn mini-update is out now, just in time for spooky season and the falling leaves!

What's new?

  • New autumn-themed map where mushrooms spawn randomly across the farm.

  • Note: Mushrooms spawn on unused tiles.

  • Mushrooms can be harvested by harvest bots.

  • Pumpkins and white pumpkins are Jack-o-lanterns for the month of October.

  • Giant pumpkins and giant white pumpkins also have Jack-o-lantern versions.

  • Sonnet now sells Halloween decorations.

  • Rusty will put on a special costume on the day of Halloween.

  • 10 new berry bushes have been added (finally!)

  • The number of bees/butterflies allowed on a single bush at a time has been increased from 2 -> 3.

  • Beehives now spawn an additional 4 bees. Previously, bees were only tied to crop patches.

  • Fixed: Reaper's shop would get stuck if you sent him off and then moved the outpost.

  • Fixed: small visual bug on the animal feeder, exclusive to the Balatro map.

  • No new achievements unfortunately. It didn't feel right to only add two achievements with the new content, so I decided to include them later (in a bigger update)!

Why is it a mini-update?

Since it's mainly cosmetic stuff, and the addition of a new map, I thought it would be more fitting to call it a mini-update. I am working on a few more mechanics, but I want to release them as part of a bigger update!

That's it for today, happy spooky season! ːorange_heartː

Changed files in this update

