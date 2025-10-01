Hey folks,

I'm happy to announce that the new Autumn mini-update is out now, just in time for spooky season and the falling leaves!

What's new?

New autumn-themed map where mushrooms spawn randomly across the farm.

Note: Mushrooms spawn on unused tiles.

Mushrooms can be harvested by harvest bots.

Pumpkins and white pumpkins are Jack-o-lanterns for the month of October.

Giant pumpkins and giant white pumpkins also have Jack-o-lantern versions.

Sonnet now sells Halloween decorations.

Rusty will put on a special costume on the day of Halloween.

10 new berry bushes have been added (finally!)

The number of bees/butterflies allowed on a single bush at a time has been increased from 2 -> 3.

Beehives now spawn an additional 4 bees. Previously, bees were only tied to crop patches.

Fixed: Reaper's shop would get stuck if you sent him off and then moved the outpost.

Fixed: small visual bug on the animal feeder, exclusive to the Balatro map.

No new achievements unfortunately. It didn't feel right to only add two achievements with the new content, so I decided to include them later (in a bigger update)!

Why is it a mini-update?

Since it's mainly cosmetic stuff, and the addition of a new map, I thought it would be more fitting to call it a mini-update. I am working on a few more mechanics, but I want to release them as part of a bigger update!

That's it for today, happy spooky season! ːorange_heartː