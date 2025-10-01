This hotfix sneaks in a simple 4 screen tutorial at the start of your first mission. It explains the primary objective, your secondary goals, how to dodge attacks and disrupt targeting with melee and when to consider leaving the mission.

The content of these tutorials is based on common feedback, questions and knowledge gaps observed across the forums and Discord so thank you for sharing your feedback and experiences.

The newly added tutorials have been included at the bottom of this post. If you'd like to see a tutorial of this style anywhere else please let me know.

2.0.14