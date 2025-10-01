This hotfix sneaks in a simple 4 screen tutorial at the start of your first mission. It explains the primary objective, your secondary goals, how to dodge attacks and disrupt targeting with melee and when to consider leaving the mission.
The content of these tutorials is based on common feedback, questions and knowledge gaps observed across the forums and Discord so thank you for sharing your feedback and experiences.
The newly added tutorials have been included at the bottom of this post. If you'd like to see a tutorial of this style anywhere else please let me know.
2.0.14
Added a pre-mission tutorial explaining primary objective, secondary goals, how to dodge attacks and disrupt targeting and when to consider extraction.
Added extra information to the escalation tool tip explicitly mentioning its effects and how it increases.
Increased time to rest by 3 hours on Normal difficulty in Zero Front.
Added an extra replacement part to the starting items for all characters on Normal difficulty.
Fixed the controller glyphs setting not applying the selection.
Fixed seeking projectiles on the RH04 Isseleis and GT02 Tsunami not tracking after being added and removed from your mech.
Fixed being able to stack the ammo efficiency buff of the ranged tune up if it is applied after any cannon is added and remove from the mech.
