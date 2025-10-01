The game is taking off! Been working hard today / last night (I am in a sleep layover, so I am waking and sleeping at really weird times). Mainly added some new relics! Here are some patchnotes:

New Relic: Chalice of Nicoxander Any new Common blessings upgrade to Uncommon. Really like this for the game's design - get it late game and it kind of sucks, unless you get it to use as a parent and then inherit it in a new run; then this thing is awesome!

New Relic: Kurt's Woodland Emblem +75% trap effectiveness. In multiplayer, if multiple people get it then it stacks for +20%. Grapple uses half as much stamina.

Arcana level softcap is now a bit higher and allow slightly more growth at higher levels.

If you have been reading the recent patchnotes, it should be no surprise that Lower Electro daytime now has a gradient in the skybox, as well as some nice low-level green fog.

Refused to fix a bug where players who reach a certain height will "float" and be able to levitate in the sky. Fixing it would be lame. Instead, you take continual damage due to lack of oxygen for being so high up. Happens because the point where the code tells the game to increase gravity is below the check for it, making reverse gravity.

Each death in a wave now reduces damage dealt by 4% (up to 20%).

Each death also secretly increases damage reduction by 15% after 2 deaths (up to 45%). Helps children, drunks, and "dex build lite lode" players be able to enjoy the game if they keep dying. Also is a nice small buff for boss waves, giving a little more defense on that last life. Some people may think this is too forgiving, or even "death is beneficial", but the DPS loss from the damage hurts more, as well as losing the "No Death" extra bones. Also, I crammed this game with so much crap that I also forgot death can make your marrow less valuable if you die too much.

Added 1 more main menu screen tip.

Other minor tweaks/fixes.

If you haven't been reading the smaller updates, then there is more you missed! A new Drill-O-Block relic, the ability to reroll relics, new skyboxes, and more! I can't post these kinds of updates on steam as these kinds of larger updates all the time, so I'll keep you posted, since this game is a "daily updater" and isn't holding back content for larger updates (for now).

Also, I saw Iron Pineapple play my game! I mean, I haven't watched the video yet, gonna watch it with my mates on Friday, but I saw a MASSIVE boost in traffic to the game, and the first thing I looked up was him and boom - new video! I am so happy - even if the game gets absolutely THRASHED I am still happy! Being able to even compete is a blessing! Like, I always even liked looking at the jank Chinese games that he plays there too, this is awesome! His reaction, if I could guess, is a "this is a really nice meal, but it's supposed to be Well Done and this is Super Super Rare". Ingredients are spot on, game just needs more cooking...

Also it my birthday today! I'mma maybe go sleep or not.