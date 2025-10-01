 Skip to content
1 October 2025 Build 20202692 Edited 1 October 2025 – 08:59:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi Scout! Welcome back!

Have a look at the following patch notes and jump back into action. The world of Insule is expecting you.

Improvements

  • Now the camera will automatically rotate to face your movement when you move using a gamepad. There is a new option in Camera Settings to disable this behavior.

  • Improved the animation when your character looks at the Sun. This feature wasn't available on PS4 and Xbox One for performance reasons in the detection of the occlusion of the Sun, but we've optimized it and now it's available in all platforms.

Fixes

  • Minor bug fixes

At EP Games we take very seriously our commitment towards our community and we love hearing back from you, so let us know what you think. Also, if you need help, don't hesitate to contact us: always available through support@epgames.gg or in our Discord server for a more immediate communication.

The EP Games Team

Changed files in this update

