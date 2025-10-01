Hi Scout! Welcome back!

Have a look at the following patch notes and jump back into action. The world of Insule is expecting you.

Improvements

Now the camera will automatically rotate to face your movement when you move using a gamepad. There is a new option in Camera Settings to disable this behavior.

Improved the animation when your character looks at the Sun. This feature wasn't available on PS4 and Xbox One for performance reasons in the detection of the occlusion of the Sun, but we've optimized it and now it's available in all platforms.

Fixes

Minor bug fixes

At EP Games we take very seriously our commitment towards our community and we love hearing back from you, so let us know what you think.

The EP Games Team