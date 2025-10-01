Hello Divers!

We have conducted a hotfix to address crash issues on some environments,

and controllers not responding on Mac environment, which occurred after the updates on 9/26 (Fri).

Please find the details below:

◈ Update Version:

Win: v1.0.5.1733

Mac: v1.0.5.603

◈ Update Content:

Bug Fixes

<Bug Fixes>

Fixed occasional crash issues on some environments Contact us if you experience any related issues

Fixed XBOX controllers not responding on Mac environment

* This update includes all updates included in the v1.0.5.1726 patch. [Read full patch notes]

📌Additional Information

If you experience any issues after the patch, please reach out to us through the official DAVE THE DIVER Discord server. Please compress the files from the path below and attach them to the ticket.

In case of crashes, freezing, or graphical issues, please refer to the [File Verification Guide] and follow the steps.

Windows:

%LocalAppData%/../LocalLow/nexon/DAVE THE DIVER

Mac OS:

~/Library/Logs/nexon/DAVE THE DIVER/Player.log

~/Library/Application Support/nexon/DAVE THE DIVER/SData

or

~/Library/Application Support/com.nexon.dave/DAVE THE DIVER/SData



Steam Deck:

./.local/share/Steam/steamapps/compatdata/1868140/pfx/drive_c/users/steamuser/AppData/LocalLow/nexon/DAVE THE DIVER

◈ Notes