Hello Divers!
We have conducted a hotfix to address crash issues on some environments,
and controllers not responding on Mac environment, which occurred after the updates on 9/26 (Fri).
Please find the details below:
◈ Update Version:
Win: v1.0.5.1733
Mac: v1.0.5.603
◈ Update Content:
Bug Fixes
<Bug Fixes>
Fixed occasional crash issues on some environments
Contact us if you experience any related issues
Fixed XBOX controllers not responding on Mac environment
* This update includes all updates included in the v1.0.5.1726 patch. [Read full patch notes]
📌Additional Information
If you experience any issues after the patch, please reach out to us through the official DAVE THE DIVER Discord server. Please compress the files from the path below and attach them to the ticket.
In case of crashes, freezing, or graphical issues, please refer to the [File Verification Guide] and follow the steps.
Windows:
%LocalAppData%/../LocalLow/nexon/DAVE THE DIVER
Mac OS:
~/Library/Logs/nexon/DAVE THE DIVER/Player.log
~/Library/Application Support/nexon/DAVE THE DIVER/SData
or
~/Library/Application Support/com.nexon.dave/DAVE THE DIVER/SData
Steam Deck:
./.local/share/Steam/steamapps/compatdata/1868140/pfx/drive_c/users/steamuser/AppData/LocalLow/nexon/DAVE THE DIVER
◈ Notes
If there are any changes to the details, we will update you through this notice.
Please update Dave the Diver on Steam to the latest version for the changes to be applied.
Changed files in this update