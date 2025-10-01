 Skip to content
1 October 2025 Build 20202461 Edited 1 October 2025 – 12:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Divers!

We have conducted a hotfix to address crash issues on some environments, 

and controllers not responding on Mac environment, which occurred after the updates on 9/26 (Fri).

Please find the details below:

◈ Update Version:

  • Win: v1.0.5.1733

  • Mac: v1.0.5.603

◈ Update Content:

  • Bug Fixes

<Bug Fixes>

  • Fixed occasional crash issues on some environments

    • Contact us if you experience any related issues

  • Fixed XBOX controllers not responding on Mac environment

* This update includes all updates included in the v1.0.5.1726 patch. [Read full patch notes]

📌Additional Information

  • If you experience any issues after the patch, please reach out to us through the official DAVE THE DIVER Discord server. Please compress the files from the path below and attach them to the ticket.

  • In case of crashes, freezing, or graphical issues, please refer to the [File Verification Guide] and follow the steps.

Windows:
%LocalAppData%/../LocalLow/nexon/DAVE THE DIVER


Mac OS:
~/Library/Logs/nexon/DAVE THE DIVER/Player.log
~/Library/Application Support/nexon/DAVE THE DIVER/SData
or
~/Library/Application Support/com.nexon.dave/DAVE THE DIVER/SData

Steam Deck:
./.local/share/Steam/steamapps/compatdata/1868140/pfx/drive_c/users/steamuser/AppData/LocalLow/nexon/DAVE THE DIVER

◈ Notes

  • If there are any changes to the details, we will update you through this notice.

  • Please update Dave the Diver on Steam to the latest version for the changes to be applied.

Changed files in this update

