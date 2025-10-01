v5.1.5.0
Patch Notes
Level Design
Fixed an issue where players could clip through walls or puzzles could not be solved normally when performing certain actions in Starlit Cave Mid Inner - Lower, caused by additional unintended conditions.
Scenario
Fixed a bug in Roy’s resident quest where flowers in the field floated above the blue rose garden.
Sound
Fixed an issue where Kyla’s footsteps could be heard unnaturally from a distance.
Fixed an issue where the sound did not play correctly when giving the doll to Honey Bear and triggering the follow-up interaction.
UI
Fixed an issue where Virgil’s short dialogue prevented further skip input.
System
Added a feature to initialize the conversation DB at the start of game loading.
Fixed an issue in the migration stage where direct player-related content data was referenced incorrectly in conversation-related data.
Known Major Issues Being Fixed
Issue where the quest <Candy Delivery Level Test: Beginner> cannot be completed
Bug where Ellie can get stuck in the Starlit Cave puzzle vines and be unable to escape
Bug where the Jetpet does not appear in the initial Jetpet tutorial
Bug where after pressing the game start menu, the controls stop responding after loading when pressing a button
Bug where controls become unresponsive after forced sleep (even after ending the game and reloading the save file)
Issue where under certain conditions, quests do not progress properly (occurs if the game is not fully exited and a previous save file is reloaded)
Issue where some words are displayed in Chinese fonts when playing in Japanese.
Issue where some resident quests cannot progress or be completed.
Reloading a previous save may resolve certain bugs.
However, because you are loading an earlier save, any progress made since then will be lost.
Reporting bugs on the Little Witch in the Woods Discord will greatly help us fix them.
Changed files in this update