Fixed an issue where players could clip through walls or puzzles could not be solved normally when performing certain actions in Starlit Cave Mid Inner - Lower, caused by additional unintended conditions.

Fixed a bug in Roy’s resident quest where flowers in the field floated above the blue rose garden.

Fixed an issue where the sound did not play correctly when giving the doll to Honey Bear and triggering the follow-up interaction.

Fixed an issue where Kyla’s footsteps could be heard unnaturally from a distance.

Fixed an issue where Virgil’s short dialogue prevented further skip input.

Fixed an issue in the migration stage where direct player-related content data was referenced incorrectly in conversation-related data.

Added a feature to initialize the conversation DB at the start of game loading.

Issue where the quest <Candy Delivery Level Test: Beginner> cannot be completed

Bug where Ellie can get stuck in the Starlit Cave puzzle vines and be unable to escape

Bug where the Jetpet does not appear in the initial Jetpet tutorial

Bug where after pressing the game start menu, the controls stop responding after loading when pressing a button

Bug where controls become unresponsive after forced sleep (even after ending the game and reloading the save file)

Issue where under certain conditions, quests do not progress properly (occurs if the game is not fully exited and a previous save file is reloaded)

Issue where some words are displayed in Chinese fonts when playing in Japanese.