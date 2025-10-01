🌟 New Mode: The Star
A guiding light on your path.
After your first discard in each run, a random golden domino is added to your bag. A spark of fortune that can shift the balance in the midst of chaos.
🪞 New Boss: Fragment of Forgetfulness
Oblivion slowly consumes your progress.
Each time you discard, you lose points. A subtle yet devastating threat that punishes every careless choice.
🛠️ UI & Quality of Life Improvements
Visual adjustments for a clearer, more polished experience.
Optimizations that make every run smoother and more rewarding.
🌌 With The Star and the Fragment of Forgetfulness, the balance between light and loss lies in your hands. Will you keep the spark alive against the void?
Changed files in this update