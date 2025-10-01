 Skip to content
1 October 2025 Build 20202409 Edited 1 October 2025 – 08:13:35 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🌟 New Mode: The Star

A guiding light on your path.

  • After your first discard in each run, a random golden domino is added to your bag. A spark of fortune that can shift the balance in the midst of chaos.

🪞 New Boss: Fragment of Forgetfulness

Oblivion slowly consumes your progress.

  • Each time you discard, you lose points. A subtle yet devastating threat that punishes every careless choice.

🛠️ UI & Quality of Life Improvements

  • Visual adjustments for a clearer, more polished experience.

  • Optimizations that make every run smoother and more rewarding.

🌌 With The Star and the Fragment of Forgetfulness, the balance between light and loss lies in your hands. Will you keep the spark alive against the void?

