2 October 2025 Build 20202330
Update notes via Steam Community
A new game mode, "Wild Cat", has been added.
This challenging mode gives you a large amount of coins from the start and requires you to complete the game without using any portals.
After starting a new game in "Alley Cat" mode, you can switch to "Wild Cat" mode through an event on Layer 0.

Additions

  • Wild Cat mode
  • Skill: Missile Carnival makes homing weapons have a 50% increased rate of fire at the cost of unstable firing direction.
  • Skill: Optimization S-1 reduces the CP usage of skills by 1 point.
  • Skill: Versatility increases CP by 1 point per equipped module category.
  • Achievement: Portal Phobia

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed: Allied CATs tended to charge into the effect range of CAT Calls.
  • Fixed: Displaying large amounts of logs repeatedly caused frame rate drops.
  • Fixed: There were issues with damage calculation when a core with Invincible trait was equipped, causing damage to be improperly reduced.
  • Fixed: Attacks sometimes always missed when shooting a CAT at specific angles.
  • Fixed: Self-inflicted damage could sometimes cause an originally neutral CAT to change team.
  • Fixed: Using Coolant ε reduced neither the number of carrier commands nor the number of items, even though its effect was applied.
  • Fixed: Items requested in trades were often full of derivative modules.
  • Fixed: NPC eye rendering could become distorted.
  • Fixed: Flickering would occur when drawing the CAT Builder tutorial screen.

Other Modifications

  • When purchasing a skill program, displays the required attribute points in a tooltip if insufficient.
  • Nodes that were adjacent even once during exploration will now continue to be displayed.
  • Made it possible to select attack targets even while setting priorities.
  • When a CAT resumes after shutdown, the states of non-automatic passive skills will be restored.
  • CATs will refrain from unnecessary attacks against attack-reactive switches.
  • CATs will try to avoid entering the attack range of Fixed Artilleries while moving as much as possible.
  • Improved movement AI for melee-type CATs that lack Chase skills.


