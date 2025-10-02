This challenging mode gives you a large amount of coins from the start and requires you to complete the game without using any portals.
After starting a new game in "Alley Cat" mode, you can switch to "Wild Cat" mode through an event on Layer 0.
Additions
- Wild Cat mode
- Skill: Missile Carnival makes homing weapons have a 50% increased rate of fire at the cost of unstable firing direction.
- Skill: Optimization S-1 reduces the CP usage of skills by 1 point.
- Skill: Versatility increases CP by 1 point per equipped module category.
- Achievement: Portal Phobia
Bug Fixes
- Fixed: Allied CATs tended to charge into the effect range of CAT Calls.
- Fixed: Displaying large amounts of logs repeatedly caused frame rate drops.
- Fixed: There were issues with damage calculation when a core with Invincible trait was equipped, causing damage to be improperly reduced.
- Fixed: Attacks sometimes always missed when shooting a CAT at specific angles.
- Fixed: Self-inflicted damage could sometimes cause an originally neutral CAT to change team.
- Fixed: Using Coolant ε reduced neither the number of carrier commands nor the number of items, even though its effect was applied.
- Fixed: Items requested in trades were often full of derivative modules.
- Fixed: NPC eye rendering could become distorted.
- Fixed: Flickering would occur when drawing the CAT Builder tutorial screen.
Other Modifications
- When purchasing a skill program, displays the required attribute points in a tooltip if insufficient.
- Nodes that were adjacent even once during exploration will now continue to be displayed.
- Made it possible to select attack targets even while setting priorities.
- When a CAT resumes after shutdown, the states of non-automatic passive skills will be restored.
- CATs will refrain from unnecessary attacks against attack-reactive switches.
- CATs will try to avoid entering the attack range of Fixed Artilleries while moving as much as possible.
- Improved movement AI for melee-type CATs that lack Chase skills.
