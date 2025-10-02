Additions

Wild Cat mode



mode Skill: Missile Carnival makes homing weapons have a 50% increased rate of fire at the cost of unstable firing direction.



Skill: Optimization S-1 reduces the CP usage of skills by 1 point.



Skill: Versatility increases CP by 1 point per equipped module category.



Achievement: Portal Phobia



Bug Fixes

Fixed: Allied CATs tended to charge into the effect range of CAT Calls .



. Fixed: Displaying large amounts of logs repeatedly caused frame rate drops.



Fixed: There were issues with damage calculation when a core with Invincible trait was equipped, causing damage to be improperly reduced.



trait was equipped, causing damage to be improperly reduced. Fixed: Attacks sometimes always missed when shooting a CAT at specific angles.



Fixed: Self-inflicted damage could sometimes cause an originally neutral CAT to change team.



Fixed: Using Coolant ε reduced neither the number of carrier commands nor the number of items, even though its effect was applied.



Fixed: Items requested in trades were often full of derivative modules.



Fixed: NPC eye rendering could become distorted.



Fixed: Flickering would occur when drawing the CAT Builder tutorial screen.



Other Modifications

When purchasing a skill program, displays the required attribute points in a tooltip if insufficient.



Nodes that were adjacent even once during exploration will now continue to be displayed.



Made it possible to select attack targets even while setting priorities.



When a CAT resumes after shutdown, the states of non-automatic passive skills will be restored.



CATs will refrain from unnecessary attacks against attack-reactive switches.



CATs will try to avoid entering the attack range of Fixed Artilleries while moving as much as possible.



Improved movement AI for melee-type CATs that lack Chase skills.



A new game mode, "", has been added.This challenging mode gives you a large amount of coins from the start and requires you to complete the game without using any portals.After starting a new game in "" mode, you can switch to "" mode through an event on Layer 0.