Hello,

This is the IfSunSets Development Team.

We’re pleased to inform you that the game has been updated.

Thank you.

Climbing is no longer possible inside boss rooms.

Climbing control instructions now appear appropriately based on the situation.

The cutscene skip guidance message has been made clearer.

We have improved the display so that the names of material items are shown when upgrading traps.

A new monster, Small Bombale , has been added. It is a smaller version of Bombale, at 0.8 times the size, but it moves faster and explodes instantly.

Fixed an issue where hotbar interactions were not possible while swimming.

Fixed incorrect descriptions being displayed for certain items.

Fixed abnormal display of the compendium achievement status.

Fixed an issue where traps would have 0 durability when reinstalled after being retrieved.

Fixed an issue where the swimming state would not end after leaving the water.

Fixed an issue where cooking and ingredients could not be retrieved after leaving the game during cooking.

Fixed an issue where the Guardian’s Aura skill values were not reflected in the traits window.

Fixed an issue where traps stuck in walls could not be repaired or removed.

Fixed an inconsistency between the recipe and dish name of Meat Pie.

Fixed an issue where the “Give Up Night of the Dead” button could not be pressed with a controller.

Fixed an issue where the Cthugha’s Engine UI appeared regardless of distance upon death.

Fixed an issue where some invisible walls in the desert dungeon could be climbed.

Fixed an issue where the Fairy’s Gift skill would drop directly in front of the player.

Fixed missing entries in the Nightmare loot list.

Fixed an issue where traps appeared to lose durability in the inventory.

Fixed an issue where breaking the main gate wall on the starting beach and reconnecting created an invisible wall.

Fixed an issue where the inventory scrolled back to the top when opening and closing the item menu.

Fixed an issue where the Lightning Rod still dealt damage even after learning the Safety Assurance skill.

Fixed an issue where the Crusher’s size would shrink under certain conditions.

Fixed an issue where traps at maximum level slots could still be interacted with in certain situations.