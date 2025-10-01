Hi!



Recently, I received a report about a nasty bug: icons of discovered objects and opened doors were not persisting across save/load, as mentioned in a recent post.

I wanted to address this quickly since it significantly affects gameplay and the overall experience, so I’m releasing a small patch that focuses solely on this fix.

I also fixed a minor issue where some door icons appeared incorrectly rotated on the map.

NOTE: Since the core issue was that the discovered state of objects was not being saved, I cannot unfortunately retroactively fix this for existing saves. Object discovery persistence will only work for new saves (including ongoing playthroughs, as long as you rediscover the puzzle/object and save again: it will then be stored correctly).

