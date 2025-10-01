New Features

New confirmation popup when loading the last saved game - no more accidental overwrites.

Fixes

Fixed a major crashes caused by the Influence system’s exceptions bugs.

Corrected building church animations in the Influence screen.

Fixed rare exceptions with some internal libraries, improving stability.

The rocket system and air defense buy buttons updates pas intended from now on.

Fixed some issues with chapters loading.

Fixed savings in Chapters Mode in some chapters.

Improvements & Optimizations

Prices now display with only two digits after the decimal, for a cleaner and more polished look.

Influence screen now opens with the Benefits tab enabled by default for quicker access.

Steel popup redesigned for clearer information and a better user experience.

Country skills screen refined with improved UX for smoother navigation.

We’re constantly polishing the experience and listening to feedback. Thank you for playing and supporting our small team. It keeps us motivated to deliver more!