📖 KANJI ROOM [漢字室]

・New Kanji added (with mnemonics):

#11 人

#12 日

#13 大



🧪 ITEMS & CRAFTING

・New Item: 🌿 Herbs (used to craft Sleeping Potions)

・New Item: 💤 Sleeping Potion (+100HP, +20MP when used in bed)

(Sleeping Potions are needed in order to sleep)

・Jar with Sleeping Potion & Herbs placed by your bed for beginners in need of more healing

・Sleeping Potion Recipe added in the Food Crafting Book (will be separated later)

・Enemies may now drop Herbs & they can also be found in certain areas



🛏 BEDS & SAVING

・You can now Save at your bed (in addition to ESC → Save)

・Sleeping in bed with a Sleeping Potion restores +100HP & +20MP



📚 BOOK ROOM

・New Kana Story added: 「ちいさい いえ」

・Kana Stories updated: particles now display in red for easier recognition



📖 GUIDE BOOKS

・Updated “How To” books placed opposite your bed

・Reminder: Questions are always welcome on Discord Discussions!



＾▽＾）／