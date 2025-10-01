 Skip to content
1 October 2025 Build 20202147 Edited 1 October 2025 – 08:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
📖 KANJI ROOM [漢字室]
・New Kanji added (with mnemonics):
　#11 人
　#12 日
　#13 大

🧪 ITEMS & CRAFTING
・New Item: 🌿 Herbs (used to craft Sleeping Potions)
・New Item: 💤 Sleeping Potion (+100HP, +20MP when used in bed)
(Sleeping Potions are needed in order to sleep)
・Jar with Sleeping Potion & Herbs placed by your bed for beginners in need of more healing
・Sleeping Potion Recipe added in the Food Crafting Book (will be separated later)
・Enemies may now drop Herbs & they can also be found in certain areas

🛏 BEDS & SAVING
・You can now Save at your bed (in addition to ESC → Save)
・Sleeping in bed with a Sleeping Potion restores +100HP & +20MP

📚 BOOK ROOM
・New Kana Story added: 「ちいさい いえ」
・Kana Stories updated: particles now display in red for easier recognition

📖 GUIDE BOOKS
・Updated “How To” books placed opposite your bed
・Reminder: Questions are always welcome on Discord Discussions!

＾▽＾）／

