New & Changed

New boss mission unlocked after the 12th story mission (Armament). Once it appears, you can talk to Rat about it. After completing it, new resources - chips would start dropping from hard missions

Chips can be used to unlock card slots on exotic items, and then freely insert cards into those slots

Chips can also be used to reroll a gun’s perks to random ones (the number and level of perks remain the same, so you’ll still need a strong base weapon)

3 new exotic swords, all currently obtainable in the new mission

Codex updates

Localization improvements