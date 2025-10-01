 Skip to content
Major 1 October 2025 Build 20202122 Edited 1 October 2025 – 08:59:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New & Changed

  • New boss mission unlocked after the 12th story mission (Armament). Once it appears, you can talk to Rat about it. After completing it, new resources - chips would start dropping from hard missions

  • Chips can be used to unlock card slots on exotic items, and then freely insert cards into those slots

  • Chips can also be used to reroll a gun’s perks to random ones (the number and level of perks remain the same, so you’ll still need a strong base weapon)

  • 3 new exotic swords, all currently obtainable in the new mission

  • Codex updates

  • Localization improvements

  • Balance adjustments

Fixes

  • Rocket launcher projectiles now explode on walls

  • Spider mobs have reworked behavior: they’re now more dangerous and can bite while running

  • Spike’s melee attacks now deal correct damage and hit players more reliably

  • Fixed a bug with controls in photo mode

  • Projectile speed should now remain correct at low FPS

  • Bullet collision calculations should no longer degrade when FPS drops

  • Rebinding execution and interaction keys no longer causes conflicts

Enjoy the game! 🎮

