New boss mission unlocked after the 12th story mission (Armament). Once it appears, you can talk to Rat about it. After completing it, new resources - chips would start dropping from hard missions
Chips can be used to unlock card slots on exotic items, and then freely insert cards into those slots
Chips can also be used to reroll a gun’s perks to random ones (the number and level of perks remain the same, so you’ll still need a strong base weapon)
3 new exotic swords, all currently obtainable in the new mission
Codex updates
Localization improvements
Balance adjustments
Fixes
Rocket launcher projectiles now explode on walls
Spider mobs have reworked behavior: they’re now more dangerous and can bite while running
Spike’s melee attacks now deal correct damage and hit players more reliably
Fixed a bug with controls in photo mode
Projectile speed should now remain correct at low FPS
Bullet collision calculations should no longer degrade when FPS drops
Rebinding execution and interaction keys no longer causes conflicts
