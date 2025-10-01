Another small update is in.
There have been some recent changes to button mappings. If you run into issues, try resetting them to default first in the main menu.
I really appreciate all the feedback and bug reports. I may not have time to reply to each one, but I’ve read and taken all of them into consideration.
These are the changes on this patch.
• First-person view is now a toggle button.
• Grab soldier is also now a toggle button.
• Leaderboard timing adjusted – In the previous build, the game was trying to load too many entries too quickly, which caused Steam to reject some connections and trigger a leaderboard error. Now it takes a bit longer to load everything, but you won’t see that error the first time you enter. You can still navigate the leaderboards while they load in the background.
• Diagonal inputs are no longer registered when equipping items with the D-pad.
• If no weapon is assigned (but one is available in your inventory), pressing the aim button will automatically equip the first weapon in the inventory.
• Fixed: Some actions were missing from the rebinding menu.
• Fixed: softlock when unlocking the explosive drone
There were a couple of hot fixes that were released recently as small updates, just adding there here since those might be lost after the recent updates:
• The second mission in the story mode would be stuck in a loop
• Last minute change created an issue when closing the error leaderboard notification
Update 1.2.6.5
