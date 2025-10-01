Updates
- Fame is now harder to collect on higher fame taverns
- Reduced the fighting rate of guests
- Guests will fight the player too when you are throwing something on them
- Improved grilling for workers and fixed some issues
- Spilled drinks on tables now have different color depending on the drink
- Workers now clean the tavern more randomly instead of dishes>dirt>garbage
- The doorman stays now for a while when closing the tavern
- Farmers give cheese as tips as well
Fixes
- Fixed a bug, where sometimes reservations you ask for won’t appear on the screen
- Fixed some problems with the calendar, which shows the wrong month length
- Quests on the event board are now limited to maximum 6
- Fixed a bug on bar storages where more items could be stored than it should be
- Fixed issue where multiple active reservation requests used the same name
- Fighting people outside of a tavern now makes damage again
- Fixed issue where the town has too less villagers
- Fixed some issues when the doorman hits the king
- Some smaller fixes
