1 October 2025 Build 20201596 Edited 1 October 2025 – 07:06:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Updates


  • Fame is now harder to collect on higher fame taverns
  • Reduced the fighting rate of guests
  • Guests will fight the player too when you are throwing something on them
  • Improved grilling for workers and fixed some issues
  • Spilled drinks on tables now have different color depending on the drink
  • Workers now clean the tavern more randomly instead of dishes>dirt>garbage
  • The doorman stays now for a while when closing the tavern
  • Farmers give cheese as tips as well



Fixes



  • Fixed a bug, where sometimes reservations you ask for won’t appear on the screen
  • Fixed some problems with the calendar, which shows the wrong month length
  • Quests on the event board are now limited to maximum 6
  • Fixed a bug on bar storages where more items could be stored than it should be
  • Fixed issue where multiple active reservation requests used the same name
  • Fighting people outside of a tavern now makes damage again
  • Fixed issue where the town has too less villagers
  • Fixed some issues when the doorman hits the king
  • Some smaller fixes

Changed files in this update

