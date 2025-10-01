 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Counter-Strike 2 Hollow Knight: Silksong Destiny 2 Megabonk Deadlock DOOM Eternal
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
1 October 2025 Build 20201570 Edited 1 October 2025 – 09:06:26 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community


Greetings, Lords and Ladies.

This is the Game of Thrones: Kingsroad team.

A data patch is scheduled to address known issues within the game.

Please see below for more details.

☑️ Patch Schedule

🔹 After October 1, 02:00 AM (PT) 

▸ The patch schedule is subject to change.

 

☑️ Platforms

🔹 PC

 

☑️ Patch Details

🔹 Fixed an issue where changes to eye, cheek, and lip colors were not applied upon creating a character or using a Customization Change Ticket.

📌 Additional Notes

🔸 Please reconnect to the game or go to the title screen to download the distributed patch data.

🔸 You may continue to access and play the game without downloading the patch.

▸However, we strongly recommend downloading the patch to ensure a more stable gameplay experience.

We will continue to do our utmost to provide you with an enjoyable experience in Game of Thrones: Kingsroad.

Thank you.


Changed files in this update

Depot 3183281
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link