



Greetings, Lords and Ladies.

This is the Game of Thrones: Kingsroad team.

A data patch is scheduled to address known issues within the game.

Please see below for more details.

☑️ Patch Schedule

🔹 After October 1, 02:00 AM (PT)

▸ The patch schedule is subject to change.

☑️ Platforms

🔹 PC

☑️ Patch Details

🔹 Fixed an issue where changes to eye, cheek, and lip colors were not applied upon creating a character or using a Customization Change Ticket.

📌 Additional Notes

🔸 Please reconnect to the game or go to the title screen to download the distributed patch data.

🔸 You may continue to access and play the game without downloading the patch.

▸However, we strongly recommend downloading the patch to ensure a more stable gameplay experience.

We will continue to do our utmost to provide you with an enjoyable experience in Game of Thrones: Kingsroad.

Thank you.



