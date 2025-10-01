Greetings, Lords and Ladies.
This is the Game of Thrones: Kingsroad team.
A data patch is scheduled to address known issues within the game.
Please see below for more details.
☑️ Patch Schedule
🔹 After October 1, 02:00 AM (PT)
▸ The patch schedule is subject to change.
☑️ Platforms
🔹 PC
☑️ Patch Details
🔹 Fixed an issue where changes to eye, cheek, and lip colors were not applied upon creating a character or using a Customization Change Ticket.
📌 Additional Notes
🔸 Please reconnect to the game or go to the title screen to download the distributed patch data.
🔸 You may continue to access and play the game without downloading the patch.
▸However, we strongly recommend downloading the patch to ensure a more stable gameplay experience.
We will continue to do our utmost to provide you with an enjoyable experience in Game of Thrones: Kingsroad.
Thank you.
Changed files in this update