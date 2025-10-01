 Skip to content
1 October 2025 Build 20201545
Update notes
This update includes the following content:
1、Optimize the in-game interaction experience.
2、Fix several known bugs.
3、Reduce the difficulty of level progression.
4、Add [2021 Album] as the initial album; the unlocking progress of future albums will be significantly accelerated.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3998761
