This update includes the following content:
1、Optimize the in-game interaction experience.
2、Fix several known bugs.
3、Reduce the difficulty of level progression.
4、Add [2021 Album] as the initial album; the unlocking progress of future albums will be significantly accelerated.
10.1 Version Update
