Summary:
This is the sixth build following the release of Act 1. This adds updated Daku animations by Red (with new segments), new gallery features, and additional bug fixes. One such fix is for the critical bug T#220 that required a rollback of the v1.05 build. We thank you for your patience as we worked to correct the problem and improve our QA process. Stay tuned for more updates!
Build changelog:
Here are the changes made since the last release (v1.05.001)...
New features:
Updated Animations: Daku & Joe x4!
Daku's FOUR sex animations with Joe are updated with new versions that include additional segments and improved detail!
If you had unlocked these animations previously, you now have both the revised and original (legacy) versions unlocked. The same applies when unlocking these animations going forward.
Legacy Animations 1.0
Daku is the first character to get legacy animations! All four of the original sex animations with Joe are now available in the Gallery upon unlocking their revised versions.
(Future updates will bring more legacy animations, including works previously removed from the game.)
Gallery Filters 1.0
Animations can be filtered on a per-animation basis, and can be toggled and reset at the global level.
Filtered animations will be hidden from normal view and will be excluded from Play All mode whenever filters are toggled on.
Filters will be toggled on automatically whenever the player enters the Gallery. Of course, if the player has not filtered any animations, this will have no effect, and the filter panel will be invisible.
(Future updates will allow categorical filters, such as filtering by gender and kink.)
Gallery Completion Metrics 1.0
An animation completion percentage is now shown in the Gallery.
This uses the same criteria as the achievements, and as such, does not count new animations added after the v1.00 release, such as Bryce.
(Future updates may change the completion percentage calculation or completion metrics on the whole.)
The player can now exit sex with an NPC at any time.
This cancellable sex is only for non-competitor characters (NPCs) such as Ket.
It does not apply to sex with competitor characters (enemies) like Daku or bosses like Bates.
Improvements & bug fixes:
Fix: Gauntlet in Forbidden Bayou is not spawning T#220.
Potential Fix: Soft-lock after gauntlet T#185.
And even more fixes that are too trivial to list!
Known issues:
Reset Filters Confirmation Returns to Joe T#226.
Bates spamming flame shield at the edge of the screen
Beating Bates on Chromebook/Android has a random chance to freeze up after credits
Canceling Screen Transition into unloaded area causes screen to darken or completely black
Certain area unreachable by mouse in keybind settings
Controller requires manual configuration on MacOS
Doing the lust action in the Bates fight leaves residual particles
Infinite Jump Glitch After Game Pause
Initiating sex bugs out camera after Dojo gauntlet
Persistent SFX in Hiroto Dojo
Sound Effects Buffering Problem In Gallery
Other notes:
A Key Bindings Reset is required for v1.06 due to new Gallery controls. We're sorry for the inconvenience. This is the only method we can count on at this time to ensure the controls work correctly. As development continues, we'll try to find a way to handle these updates in a less intrusive manner.
Regarding bug fixes, this v1.06 build also contains every bug fix made to v1.05, despite that build being recalled due to T#220.
Cheers, Ribbit~
Changed files in this update