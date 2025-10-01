 Skip to content
1 October 2025 Build 20201460 Edited 1 October 2025 – 07:09:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Here's a day one patch for the Ardenfall Playtest!
All thanks to feedback from you all :)
Join our discord to leave feedback and bug reports!

Improvements
Added a new floating island with a unique amulet, and some additional world details
Made some chests drop guaranteed spells / melee / armor instead of being completely random
Made chasa’s resting and zoa’s healing free if you’ve completed relevant quests
Added new items to merchant, additional items to tutorial dungeon
Increased greatsword range a bit
Improved greatsword hit timing
Added hitstop to greatsword + greataxe
Improved reactivity of monster stunning
Improved some monster death reactivity
Improved coratiba's attacks

Fixes
Fixed softlock in Nisa dialog
Fixed Coratiba attacks not playing animations
Fixed some chests sometimes dropping no items
Fixed resolution not applying correctly in some instances
Fixed graphics level resetting in some instances
Fixed using some lower graphics settings causing *worse* performance
Fixed corabuki not having stun animations
Fixed Niko main attack not being parryable

