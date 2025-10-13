UX Refinements for the Next-Gen Glitch

New Card Flash: Opening a booster pack? Any card you don't own yet gets a shiny "New" label. No more cross-referencing your collection!



Decompile Shortcut: Got a stack of extra cards messing up your inventory? There’s now a single, satisfying button to Decompile Extra Cards and turn that digital junk into fresh resources.



Quest Tracking in the Moment: Weekly and monthly Quest Progress now pops up on your match end screen. Stay focused on the match, but also check off those goals.



The Right-Click Revolution: Right-click a card in your deck list for an instant, detailed Card Preview and access to the Compile/Decompile UI. Less clicking, more deck crafting.



Turbo-Mode Decompiling: Compiling and Decompiling animations are great, but sometimes you just want to get to the good part. The process now completes instantly without waiting for the animation to run its course.



Balancing: The Meta got a Patch

Circle of Life: Plug'n'Play → Installation Required



Deathbound Guardian: Added Extraction



Fire Crackers: 1 damage → 2 damage



Friend Bot: 1/3 → 0/3



Loyal Shepherd: Cost: 4 → 3



Magus Greed: Cost: 3 → 2



Magus Strike: Cost: 3 → 2, "Deal X damage to any target..." → "Deal X damage to your opponent..."



Memory Extraction: Cost: 3 → 2



Panel Beater: 2/3 → 2/4, Cost: 2 → 3



Petalborn Guardian: Cost: 4 → 3



Sacrificial Lamb: Ability Cost: 2 → 3



Sage: 1/1 → 0/4



Shrappie Shrapnel: Power: 1 → 0



Skull Pilot: 6/10 → 8/10



Sky Guardian: Cost: 2 → 1, Removed Encrypted



Soul Catcher: 2/3 C:4 → 2/2 C:3; Ability Changed: "Initialise a random 1 cost Glitch from your deck" → "Draw a random Glitch from your deck"



Speedy Scrapper: Removed Encrypted



Complete Erasure: Cost: 6 → 5



Memory Lapse: Cost 4 → 5



Necronomics: 2 Glitches → 1 Glitch



NeuroSip: Heal 4 → 6



Timegeist: Cost: 8 → 6



Zenith Vitality: +2 power → +3 power



Antivirus: Can not be targeted by the opponent. → This Glitch cannot be the target of Software.



Bug Fixes: We patched the Patches

Lobby Session Cleanup: Fixed an edge case where the game could react to events from previous, disconnected sessions. No more ghost lobbies!



Animation Blocking: Animations now play correctly even when player interaction is temporarily blocked. Smooooth.



Troll + Encrypted Interaction: Trolls with Encrypted can now only target other defenders who also have Encrypted. Strategy restored.



The Boss Card: Fixed edge cases where 'The Boss' wasn't updating correctly, and resolved issues when having multiple Boss cards in play at once. Too many cooks in the digital kitchen!



Deck Management: Fixed an edge case where sometimes a starter deck could not be deleted. Clear out the old code.



This update is packed with the little things that make a big difference, inspired directly by your feedback.We dove deep into the data, polished some rough edges, and adjusted a few numbers to open up new lines of play and ensure a healthier competitive environment.Card ChangesSkill ChangesTalent ChangesEvery system has its glitches, and we’ve squashed a few annoying ones to make your Deep Sky experience seamless.Jump back in, see the improvements, and tell us what you think of the new meta!