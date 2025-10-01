This build has not been seen in a public branch.

After a pause in development to handle some other things, development has started up again.

The following changes has been made beta version of the game:

- Improved pathfinding so paths with sharp turns backwards should no longer be allowed for taxing airplanes (still allowed for aircrafts being pushed back or towed as the tug can change between forwards and backwards).

- The time to get max points has been extended to 90 seconds before and after the slot time (previously 30 seconds).

- Tower will now hold a departing aircraft until it is the max point range. It is possible to click the aircraft and selected early takeoff if needed.

- Pilot messages being shown as text can now be toggled. The setting has been added to the Pilots settings group.

Thanks for playing!