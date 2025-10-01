 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Counter-Strike 2 Hollow Knight: Silksong Megabonk Destiny 2 Deadlock DOOM Eternal
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
1 October 2025 Build 20201069 Edited 1 October 2025 – 12:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

After a pause in development to handle some other things, development has started up again.

The following changes has been made beta version of the game:

- Improved pathfinding so paths with sharp turns backwards should no longer be allowed for taxing airplanes (still allowed for aircrafts being pushed back or towed as the tug can change between forwards and backwards).

- The time to get max points has been extended to 90 seconds before and after the slot time (previously 30 seconds).

- Tower will now hold a departing aircraft until it is the max point range. It is possible to click the aircraft and selected early takeoff if needed.

- Pilot messages being shown as text can now be toggled. The setting has been added to the Pilots settings group.

Thanks for playing!

Changed depots in publicbeta branch

View more data in app history for build 20201069
Depot 3239551
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link