 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Counter-Strike 2 Hollow Knight: Silksong Destiny 2 Megabonk DOOM Eternal Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
1 October 2025 Build 20201063 Edited 1 October 2025 – 07:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Information:

- Some old save files have issues with the new environmental lighting effects and do not display them correctly.
- The option to enable or disable them has now been added to "Mats" in the citadel.

Bug fixes:
- Some of the fog effects have been reduced as they were too bright in combination with sun effects.
- Fixed a minor visual bug in Charo Forest.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3147141
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link