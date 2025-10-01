Information:
- Some old save files have issues with the new environmental lighting effects and do not display them correctly.
- The option to enable or disable them has now been added to "Mats" in the citadel.
Bug fixes:
- Some of the fog effects have been reduced as they were too bright in combination with sun effects.
- Fixed a minor visual bug in Charo Forest.
v.1.2a
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update