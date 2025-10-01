 Skip to content
1 October 2025 Build 20201037
Update notes via Steam Community


Hello, Heroes of Bermesiah!

GrandChase Classic considers abnormal gameplay to be extremely harmful to the order kept within the game.
Such acts could hamper the game and ruin the players' experience. This is why we severely punish offenders and restrict them from game service.
We ask players to review our Operation Policy for GrandChase Classic to avoid abnormal gameplay.
https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/985810/view/4473858302400266247

※ If you wish to contest the restriction placed on the gameplay service, please contact us with a ticket in the support center.

These are the sanctions placed up to the previous day on players who have violated our Operating Policies.

<Sanctions for Violation of Operating Policies>
Sanctions on Use of Illegal Tools: 45 (Permanent Ban)
lx***l Ri***Ma SUBl***riel Stea***xter
Mr***S MCL***ssa R*죄 Gosto***adas
Ex***en Zk***w Nov***zs Kowa***yx12
Lo**s Ll**u Ze***xD Mi***ay
Za**a Vd***t LauK***nho Pa***ro
Cr***n Jun***r51 JV***A lMi***ay
Ni***rk lig***is Sho***ouu Last***aTo
OtoM***ues Zh*l oT***o jij***6gg
WT***EZ Last***King Ir***no dwdw***d8ww
King***ond OLOK***nan Da**o grrg***h7ee
아뜰*에 Plac***CHP Ryuz***Tree dwo***do
Fre***to


Sanctions on Abnormal Gameplay: 73 (15 Days / 30 Days / 90 Days / Permanent Ban (based on number of violations), items confiscated)
xZ*t sk8m***urb8 Lati***oon 키*운
Ni***y Zk***w SrC***oca Lui***oo
Se*i blac***molf XI**B dwdw***d8ww
em**t Vd***t ItsN***kay Ir***no
Fox***23 Bo***k Pu***on Za**r
LuisC***alho Bu**p Raze***sky Carly***nSan
Chen***Wei Yo***an xBo***ex San***ay
Ho**N Rz***u MORDE***ZER7 Pak***rD9
WzI***th St**5 Ya***o1 grrg***h7ee
Pa***ro DAN***17 Her***123 Car***son
BRIE***1207 Jun***r51 Ky***m eu***z
Xa***3 Guerr***aJah BMTH***ial wje9w***9wqq
Cl***1 DL**k Sola***241 dwo***do
Pi***go Sa***r Na***55 sq***i1
Neo***on lFTNl***eger Luc***ha hh***s
Si***y Yu***el JV***A ZK**람
The***gX digd***ooy Zw***D9 Ma***om
HA**z Mary***buhh jij***6gg Car***son
newh***zero



We will strive to create a healthy game environment in GrandChase Classic.
Thank you.

