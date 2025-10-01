Fixes:
Fixed issue where the save state of doors, buttons, items, and world actors would seemingly reset for no reason.
Fixed Aaks Dungeon floor 2 and floor 3 drop tables not dropping Aaks Fighter Plate.
Balance:
Tier 2 Hunter Mind now has a small pierce attack bonus.
Tier 2 Formless Mind no longer provides raw health and energy. Nerfed the number of charges from 5 to 4.
Parry Daggers now provide modest offensive bonuses.
Green Tier Aaks Fighter skirt / arms now provide small offensive stat bonuses.
