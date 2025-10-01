 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Counter-Strike 2 Hollow Knight: Silksong Destiny 2 Megabonk DOOM Eternal Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
1 October 2025 Build 20201001 Edited 1 October 2025 – 07:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Fixes:

  • Fixed issue where the save state of doors, buttons, items, and world actors would seemingly reset for no reason.

  • Fixed Aaks Dungeon floor 2 and floor 3 drop tables not dropping Aaks Fighter Plate.

Balance:

  • Tier 2 Hunter Mind now has a small pierce attack bonus.

  • Tier 2 Formless Mind no longer provides raw health and energy. Nerfed the number of charges from 5 to 4.

  • Parry Daggers now provide modest offensive bonuses.

  • Green Tier Aaks Fighter skirt / arms now provide small offensive stat bonuses.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2624081
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link