DOOM Eternal
1 October 2025 Build 20200739
Update notes via Steam Community
- Introducing Genetic Designs' qualities. Before a Genetic design quality will give more columns to the designs, so you could edit more stats. Now it also includes a small buff to ALL stats from 2.5% Q1 to 10% Q5. This can also affect the final Biohacks.
- Enhanced models for Arsenal.
- Fixed a bug where an old model was placed in T.Gardens.
- Some QoL improvements in UI/UX
- Weapon creation faster anim
- New submodule within dungeons.
- Polished D2 t-shape module.

