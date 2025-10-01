Hey neighbours!

Hope you’re having a good week! Here in Garland we have some fun news: a tea shop is opening on the north side, just next to the Early Risers Bakery :D After day 11 in Spring, you’ll be able to take a tea brewing class with Cecile, purchase a kettle and brew tea at home using your foraged herbs with a fun little mini game. This update also gives functionality to the rock tumbler and adds a dehydrator that you will use to dry herbs for the tea.

Drinking tea gives you some fun buffs depending on the blend too. From standard stuff like boosts to total mental/physical energy to bigger things like regaining energy when in range of trees or in the rain or lighting up herbs at night so you can forage more easily, I've tried to make them fun!

In other news, Moonlight in Garland has been nominated for an Australian Game Developer Awards for Excellence in Accessibility! The awards ceremony will be happening next week and you can stream it on the AGDAs Twitch channel if you want to watch. Make sure you check out the other games nominated too, they’re all amazing: https://agdas.com.au/2025-finalists/





I’ve also started streaming on Twitch again every Friday (Melbourne time) while I draw artwork for upcoming updates. So if you want to hang out and have a chill afternoon drop by!

Next update will be a big back end optimisation push as well as the cooking mini game but that needs a little more testing before I release it.See you in Garland!<3 Violet

_______________________________________________________________________

2.0.0E - Patch (PC and Mac) (Full and Demo) - 01/10/25

_______________________________________________________________________

Current song: Not my soulmate - Sabrina Carpenter

General:

- Lighting - fixed an intermittent crash on lighting.

- George PE 1 - Updates a few placements.

- General typos.

- Time - adjusted time increment to be more consistent.

- Sound - Fixed occasional ambient noise in wrong locations on room start

- Inventory - fixed soft lock on right click outside of context menu

- FPS - temporarily lowered max fps to 60 (anyone on higher fps will be bumped down to 60 on settings load)

- Added various items including teas, dried herbs, recipe cards, kettle, dehydrator and rock tumbler furniture.

- Added various items to shops (sugar, milk, polishing grit, dried herbs etc)

- Adjusted categories of some items.

Tea brewing:

- Now you can collect herbs around the city with your cutters, dry them in a dehydrator and then use them to brew tea with special buffs.

- Added tea shop to Garland North (next to the bakery), opens after Spring, 11th.

- Added tutorial scene in tea shop and mail invitation.

- Added various tea buffs including speed, energy, herbs glow, harvest, cooking, nature or weather energy.

- Adjust rarity of herb spawn.

- Interact with a kettle to start the brewing mini game.

- Browse your recipes, select the ingredients to use and then start brewing.

- Tap or click to keep the boil temperature in the green zone until the timer runs out.

- If you fail you will get bad tea, if you succeed you’ll get a ranking and the recipe you selected.

- Recipes have different difficulties and temperatures.

- Check the accessibility settings to make things easier, harder or turn the mini game off entirely.

Recipe cards:

- Hold a recipe card and use it to add the recipe to your collection.

Dehydrator:

- Purchase from the tea shop.

- Add fresh herbs to the item tab of the dehydrator.

- Collect dried herbs once they’re finished.

Rock tumbler:

- You can now use the at home rock tumbler. If you already have one in your inventory or storage it will update itself to the new format when you load in. If you have one placed in your apartment you will be mailed a replacement.

- Purchase a tumbler from the Hidden Gems Crystal Shop or by completing council initiatives.

- Add Polishing Grit to the fuel tab of the tumbler and then pebbles to the item tab.

- Collect crystals once they’re done.

Backend/Optimisations:

- Added unit testing system

- Refactored more logic to step events - birds animals, lamps, npcs.

- Start updating pancake logic

- Add smoothing to delta time calculations - fixed player jitter