Hello, Summoners!
Summoners War: Rush has received an update.
Check out the Update Note on the Hive Forum:
https://www.withhive.com/notice/1952/85432
Thank you.
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
Hello, Summoners!
Summoners War: Rush has received an update.
Check out the Update Note on the Hive Forum:
https://www.withhive.com/notice/1952/85432
Thank you.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update