 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Counter-Strike 2 Hollow Knight: Silksong Destiny 2 Megabonk DOOM Eternal Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
1 October 2025 Build 20200585 Edited 1 October 2025 – 06:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Improvements

- Most weapons are now equipped with a charge cable and emitter.

- Improved the visuals of certain consumable items.

- Updated character portraits and layout in dialogue windows.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3094801
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link