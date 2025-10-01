Improvements
- Most weapons are now equipped with a charge cable and emitter.
- Improved the visuals of certain consumable items.
- Updated character portraits and layout in dialogue windows.
Patch Notes v0.3.7
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 3094801
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update