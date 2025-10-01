small patch that fixes some things and makes some changes to a few challenges, wanted to make some of the 'plain' ones more interesting as well as adding a new one

v1.2.1.1 changelog:

adjusted some challenges replaced challenge #3 with 'Commercium', where half of your cards are traded with your opponent at random at the start of battle Naturalis now includes no relics chests nor card trading Papilio changed to 'all troops only target buildings'

fixed being unable to select lesha even if you have enough cards this was caused by the "defeat this opponent 5 times" requirement being applied to lesha as well, despite the unlock requirement stating otherwise

fixed crusaders not appearing in the card glossary tab

