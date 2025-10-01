 Skip to content
1 October 2025 Build 20200309 Edited 1 October 2025 – 19:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Added new Easy difficulty. It reduces the number of enemies, the difficulty of their patterns (particularly reducing bullet hell areas/bosses), reduces some enemy health, decreases the intensity of cursed materials, and applies a bonus to money gained (to compensate for fewer enemies as well as a potentially faster progression).

  • Added the ability to change the difficulty of a save file in the town menu (only normal/easy, and not on iron crab).

  • “No Shell” and “Iron Crab” achievements now require normal difficulty (other achievements are shared between normal/easy).

  • Disabled touch damage on Burning Road's worm boss spawner.

  • Improved tree explosions in Arboretum.

  • Sealed Depths' submarine's bullets (not missiles) are now destroyed when scrolling stops.

  • Fixed Burning Road's heat field bullet melt being accidentally reduced along with the curse's bullet melt.

  • Fixed Sewer background not scrolling during boss.

We created a small trailer demonstrating some of the changes:

Thanks for all the support, and let us know if Easy is still a bit too hard or not.

Changed files in this update

