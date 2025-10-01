Added new Easy difficulty. It reduces the number of enemies, the difficulty of their patterns (particularly reducing bullet hell areas/bosses), reduces some enemy health, decreases the intensity of cursed materials, and applies a bonus to money gained (to compensate for fewer enemies as well as a potentially faster progression).

Added the ability to change the difficulty of a save file in the town menu (only normal/easy, and not on iron crab).

“No Shell” and “Iron Crab” achievements now require normal difficulty (other achievements are shared between normal/easy).

Disabled touch damage on Burning Road's worm boss spawner.

Improved tree explosions in Arboretum.

Sealed Depths' submarine's bullets (not missiles) are now destroyed when scrolling stops.

Fixed Burning Road's heat field bullet melt being accidentally reduced along with the curse's bullet melt.