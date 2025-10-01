I have added a in game bug report that can be filled out without leaving the game. It can be found on the province map scenes in the options menu.



3 Bug Fixes:

-Some user reported tool tips flashing rapidly and blocking them from clicking buttons. This issue should now be resolved.

-One user reported camera movement issues where it would violently shake back and forth during movement. This issue should now be resolved.

-It was reported that the advisor message UI would have duplicate messages inside the text area. I think this issue may be resolved now, but I will wait for more feedback.