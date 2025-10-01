Greetings, Saint Candidates! 👋



Hello everyone, and thank you for playing Berserker Girl!

This minor update focuses on fixing sound effect issues that affected immersion during gameplay.



1. Movement Sound Effects

Previously, when controlling the protagonist Yeon Hwa-yeon, sound effects for actions such as moving, jumping, and dodging were missing after the September 30 update.

This has now been fixed. All related sound effects play correctly, restoring feedback and impact to your movements.

2. Attack Sound Effect Delay

There was an issue where the first playback of certain attack-related sound effects had a noticeable delay.

This delay has been resolved. Attack sounds now trigger immediately on the first play, improving combat responsiveness.

I hope these adjustments help you enjoy a more fluid and satisfying gameplay experience.

As always, thank you for your support, and stay tuned for more updates! 🎮