1 October 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

Greetings, Saint Candidates! 👋


Hello everyone, and thank you for playing Berserker Girl!
This minor update focuses on fixing sound effect issues that affected immersion during gameplay.

1. Movement Sound Effects

  • Previously, when controlling the protagonist Yeon Hwa-yeon, sound effects for actions such as moving, jumping, and dodging were missing after the September 30 update.

  • This has now been fixed. All related sound effects play correctly, restoring feedback and impact to your movements.

2. Attack Sound Effect Delay

  • There was an issue where the first playback of certain attack-related sound effects had a noticeable delay.

  • This delay has been resolved. Attack sounds now trigger immediately on the first play, improving combat responsiveness.

I hope these adjustments help you enjoy a more fluid and satisfying gameplay experience.
As always, thank you for your support, and stay tuned for more updates! 🎮

