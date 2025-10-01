Another ronza patch with bug fixes and big changes.



1- Nights 1 and 2 have been swapped. This helps new players to jump into the "fun" part more quickly instead of starting the game with a quiz. This change doesn’t affect the story and should actually make it more realistic for future updates.

2- Added Discord and feedback links to make it easier for players to communicate.

3- Added settings for music volume and in-game sensitivity (settings are not available during gameplay to prevent cheating and preserve the experience).

4- Fixed a bug where the teacher's door attack wouldn't pick up or even shows your mic which sometimes makes the player unaware of him being attacked as if he thinks it was a fake sound.

5- Fixed a bug where answering a quiz question and then clicking elsewhere would cancel the question and submit it immediately.

6- Fixed a bug where the loading screen wouldn’t work when progressing to the second night.

7- Added an exit button for the player to exit the game through the main menu instead of having to Alt+f4.

8- Fixed an issue where the game screen would full screen but wouldn't lock in the player to the game which resulted in game getting overlapped by other applications.