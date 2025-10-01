 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Counter-Strike 2 Hollow Knight: Silksong Destiny 2 Megabonk DOOM Eternal FINAL FANTASY TACTICS - The Ivalice Chronicles
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
1 October 2025 Build 20199851 Edited 1 October 2025 – 03:39:11 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community
You must install the latest version of Monster Hunter Wilds in order to play online multiplayer and access downloadable content.

Release Date

Wednesday, October 1, 2025

Bug Fixes and Balance Adjustments

  • Fixed an issue that caused some skill effects (e.g. Agitator) to be lost when drawing enmity from Omega Planetes.
  • Fixed an issue where performing a mounted attack under certain conditions would prevent Omega Planetes or the player’s Seikret from moving areas, halting quest progress.
  • Fixed an issue where Lagiacrus could appear in the Wounded Hollow regardless of story progression.
  • Fixed an issue where Omega Planetes' Rocket Punch animation would sometimes remain on screen.
  • Fixed an issue where endemic life such as Cactuar could appear in the Filter Icons list even when not present.
  • Fixed an issue where coatings would sometimes fail to apply when attempting to apply them while charging with the bow.

Changed depots in local branch

View more data in app history for build 20199851
Depot 2246341
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link