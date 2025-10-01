You must install the latest version of Monster Hunter Wilds in order to play online multiplayer and access downloadable content.
Release DateWednesday, October 1, 2025
Bug Fixes and Balance Adjustments
- Fixed an issue that caused some skill effects (e.g. Agitator) to be lost when drawing enmity from Omega Planetes.
- Fixed an issue where performing a mounted attack under certain conditions would prevent Omega Planetes or the player’s Seikret from moving areas, halting quest progress.
- Fixed an issue where Lagiacrus could appear in the Wounded Hollow regardless of story progression.
- Fixed an issue where Omega Planetes' Rocket Punch animation would sometimes remain on screen.
- Fixed an issue where endemic life such as Cactuar could appear in the Filter Icons list even when not present.
- Fixed an issue where coatings would sometimes fail to apply when attempting to apply them while charging with the bow.
Changed depots in local branch