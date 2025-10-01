Welcome to the Halloween Update!

It's about to get spooky up in here! From October 1st through the 31st you'll be able to experience re-themed UI, decorations, new Halloween themed music, and 5 new Halloween endless levels along with 5 new permanent LTS levels. Full patch notes are listed below.







Patch Notes:

|----------- New Features -----------|

-Added Halloween event from 10/1 - 10/31

-Added 5 Halloween Endless Levels

-Added 5 LTS levels

-Added Halloween music

Coming soon: Update 4.0.0



-Nuclear mode (finally)

-New multiplayer gamemode(s)

-"Community mode"

-New Endless upgrades (like, a lot)

-Bug fixes

-New bugs







All "typos" are international, do not inuire further