Welcome to the Halloween Update!
It's about to get spooky up in here! From October 1st through the 31st you'll be able to experience re-themed UI, decorations, new Halloween themed music, and 5 new Halloween endless levels along with 5 new permanent LTS levels. Full patch notes are listed below.
Patch Notes:
|----------- New Features -----------|
-Added Halloween event from 10/1 - 10/31
-Added 5 Halloween Endless Levels
-Added 5 LTS levels
-Added Halloween music
Coming soon: Update 4.0.0
-Nuclear mode (finally)
-New multiplayer gamemode(s)
-"Community mode"
-New Endless upgrades (like, a lot)
-Bug fixes
-New bugs
All "typos" are international, do not inuire further
