1 October 2025 Build 20199824 Edited 1 October 2025 – 04:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Welcome to the Halloween Update!

It's about to get spooky up in here! From October 1st through the 31st you'll be able to experience re-themed UI, decorations, new Halloween themed music, and 5 new Halloween endless levels along with 5 new permanent LTS levels. Full patch notes are listed below.


Patch Notes:

|----------- New Features -----------|

-Added Halloween event from 10/1 - 10/31
-Added 5 Halloween Endless Levels
-Added 5 LTS levels
-Added Halloween music

Coming soon: Update 4.0.0

-Nuclear mode (finally)
-New multiplayer gamemode(s)
-"Community mode"
-New Endless upgrades (like, a lot)
-Bug fixes
-New bugs



All "typos" are international, do not inuire further

