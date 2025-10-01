 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Counter-Strike 2 Hollow Knight: Silksong Destiny 2 Megabonk DOOM Eternal Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
1 October 2025 Build 20199649 Edited 1 October 2025 – 05:52:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Singles Update
·「幽体離脱」 by きくお feat. 初音ミク
·「the world of scarlet」 by OfficialAz3
·「Reimei」 by 影虎。
·「DayBreak」 by shadow_bling & ТЕЕМСИКЛ & SKa2or feat. 左乙ZOEE

Soul Notes Collaboration Append
·「Get Back」 by CAP3

LiveMania Collaboration Append
·「IGNITE」 by USAO vs. Massive New Krew

1.Added new avatars and modified the avatar drop mechanism
2.Added original song indicators in the song selection interface
3.Added a save & data protection function when a fatal error occurred
4.Fixed the abnormal behavior of the left side song pack scroll bar in the chapter selection interface when using the mouse wheel
5.Fixed the issue where the historical best Acc displayed abnormally on the results screen in certain situations
6.Added a function to automatically pop up the announcement bar upon entering the game
7.Added a function to switch the main interface BGM, which can be done using the collection "Note Record"

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2687161
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link