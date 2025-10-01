Singles Update

·「幽体離脱」 by きくお feat. 初音ミク

·「the world of scarlet」 by OfficialAz3

·「Reimei」 by 影虎。

·「DayBreak」 by shadow_bling & ТЕЕМСИКЛ & SKa2or feat. 左乙ZOEE



Soul Notes Collaboration Append

·「Get Back」 by CAP3



LiveMania Collaboration Append

·「IGNITE」 by USAO vs. Massive New Krew



1.Added new avatars and modified the avatar drop mechanism

2.Added original song indicators in the song selection interface

3.Added a save & data protection function when a fatal error occurred

4.Fixed the abnormal behavior of the left side song pack scroll bar in the chapter selection interface when using the mouse wheel

5.Fixed the issue where the historical best Acc displayed abnormally on the results screen in certain situations

6.Added a function to automatically pop up the announcement bar upon entering the game

7.Added a function to switch the main interface BGM, which can be done using the collection "Note Record"