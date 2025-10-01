Highlights

This update delivers one of the largest overhauls to Tales of Aradia so far. Combat has been completely reworked with new status effects, spells, and weapon traits. Farming expands with moisture and compost systems, and the inventory now integrates fully with equipment.

The marketplace has been redesigned and tied to exploration, smithing receives a fresh visual polish, and the groundwork has been laid for upcoming hunting and diplomacy systems. Achievements, a collection log, and new tools further enrich progression and exploration, making this update a true cornerstone for Aradia’s future.

Combat

Combat has been completely restructured to make encounters more engaging and strategic:

Status Icons now provide clear, real-time feedback.

Revised Combat Stats balance offensive and defensive play.

New Effects: Freeze and Stun add tactical depth.

Weapon Traits Expanded: Axes now inflict Bleed, dealing damage over time.

Spellbook now offers a few casting spells.

Inventory System

Integrated Equipment & Inventory: Streamlined into a single interface.

Permanent Deletion: Items can be deleted via Shift + Right Click → Delete.

Market

Redesigned & Linked to Exploration: Vendors and stock depend on your discoveries.

Expanded Vendor Network: More trading opportunities across regions.

New Additions: Silvia in Thalara now sells threads and balls of wool.

Future Plans: More vendors, diplomacy-based stock, and regional dynamics.

Companions

Companion stats have been migrated into the core character statistics system for better integration.

Farming

Farming has been expanded with deeper mechanics:

Moisture System: Maintain crop health with watering.

Watering Can & Refill Mechanic introduced.

Compost: +20–40% yield for the current growth cycle. +10% XP bonus on harvest.



Smithing

New UI for a more intuitive experience.

Visual Effects & Animations added to forging, making it more dynamic and rewarding.

Achievements & Collection Log

New Achievements: Covering combat, skills, and exploration.

Collection Log: Permanent record of all enemies killed, offering bonuses and long-term goals.

Tools

Expanded Toolset: New gathering and crafting tools across multiple skills.

Future Plans: Higher-tier tools and special-effect variants are in development.

Hunter

Framework Implemented: Core systems for hunting are now in place.

Future plans: Hunts, trophies, and unique rewards will expand this system.

Tanning

New Crafting System: Introduces hunting-based fur equipment.

Provides advantages to ranged and sneaking builds.

Faster hunting actions when wearing crafted hunting gear.

Diplomacy

Backend Expansion: Systems are now in place for diplomacy features.

Future plans: Interactive diplomacy will be introduced in upcoming patches.

Sound Effects

New sound design added across combat, tool use, and world interactions for a more immersive experience.

Patch Notes

Added a popup notification in the top-right menu.

This opens a panel displaying recent updates for quick reference.

Closing Notes

This update lays down a new foundation for Tales of Aradia. With combat, farming, and inventory now modernized, and systems like hunting, tanning, and diplomacy beginning to emerge, Aradia’s world is growing richer and more immersive.

The addition of achievements, collection logs, and tools further emphasizes long-term progression. Player feedback has been critical in shaping these changes and will continue to guide development moving forward.