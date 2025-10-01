Fixed a couple of errors that were randomly causing crashes.

Silenced two very common error messages that weren't really player relevant. One was about a monster already existing at a position, the other was about furniture/terrain being overwritten during map transformations.

Improved NPC pulping behavior. Previously, NPCs were using their combat range for their pulping range, which didn't make sense as pulping isn't combat. They now have a pulping range of 6, unless you have them set to follow you closely, which will drop it to 4 or 2 tiles. NPCs will no longer complain about wanting to pulp if they've been told to be quiet.

Fixed eggs in the Megafauna mod, which should stop the error messages.

Gave smart watches a way to store files.

Gave AR glasses an etransfer_speed and moved them to share a layer with other types of eyeglasses, so they can now be worn with fit-over sunglasses or NVGs.

Backported a fix to vehicle placement which should prevent most cases of random bits of vehicles spawning on the road.

@Abe fixed an issue where gelled gasoline and napalm weren't showing up properly in recipe lists.